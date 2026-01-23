Heavy snow, dangerous cold to impact New York, New Jersey during winter storm

A significant amount of snow is expected to engulf the New York and New Jersey area as feels-like temperatures drop into the negatives.

A winter storm watch has been issued, and a cold weather advisory will go into effect for part of the weekend.

The system will start in the Southern Plains on Friday before moving across the South and into the East Coast. As the system moves, temperatures will plummet, bringing heavy snow, ice and dangerously cold weather.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the impact of the impending storm.

Projected snowfall amounts

New Yorkers could see 6-12 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday.

Expect heavy snow in the city and northern suburbs of New York. Expect snow, sleet and freezing rain mainly south and east of the city.

Snowstorm timing

Sunday morning will start with light to moderate snow, but things will ramp up heading into the night. There will be heavy snow and ice overnight.

On Monday morning, there will be light snow.

Cold weather advisory takes effect Friday night

It's a frigid and blustery Friday with temperatures that feel like 0° to 15°.

The cold weather advisory starts at 10 p.m. Friday and continues through 10 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will feel like -5° to -25°.

