NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to discuss plans for this weekend's snow

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to give an update on the city's plan for the upcoming snowstorm. His update comes just as Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for all of New York.

CBS News New York will stream the press conference live when it begins. Click here to watch, or watch in the live player above.

Officials have been spraying all highways, major streets and bike lanes with a water and salt solution to mitigate snow and ice accumulation.

Mamdani says city agencies are prepared

Mamdani said on Thursday that sanitation workers will start 12-hour shifts on Saturday morning, and 700 salt spreaders will be deployed.

"As we speak, our sanitation fleet is being transformed into a snow-clearing fleet. DSNY is very good at what they do, and they are very well-practiced at this work," Mamdani said. "We are going to be able to hit every single part of our city with multiple passes."

The city will also have a Code Blue due to the freezing temperatures. Outreach teams will try to bring homeless New Yorkers into shelters.

Snowfall forecast

New Yorkers could see 6-12 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday.

CBS News New York

The heaviest amount of snow will be north of the city.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will be mainly south and east of the city.

Click here to get the latest winter weather watches, warnings and alerts.