How to watch Mikie Sherrill's inauguration as New Jersey's 57th governor

Mikie Sherrill is being inaugurated Tuesday morning as New Jersey's 57th governor during a ceremony in Newark, where she will become the first Democratic woman to hold the state's highest office.

Sherrill and Lt. Governor-elect Dale Caldwell will be sworn in during the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

"For more than a year, I've been up and down this state and am on a mission to deliver for all New Jerseyans – lower costs, a better future for our kids, and a more transparent and accountable state government," Sherrill said after her election in November.

CBS News New York will livestream the inauguration ceremony and Sherrill's inaugural address as she lays out her vision for the Garden State.

Sherrill elected governor after heated campaign

Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-term member of the U.S House of Representatives, defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli by a double-digit margin driven by high voter turnout.

Sherrill won 56.9% of the vote compared to Ciattarelli's 42.5% after a heated race that turned personal at times.

New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill celebrates with lieutenant governor candidate Dale Caldwell at the Democrats' Election Night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick on November 4, 2025. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Affordability was the center of her campaign. She previously said she plans to address high property taxes.

"It's really breaking the back of too many families. So while this has been a high-cost state, and I've always been working hard to get rid of the state and local tax deduction cap, I will increase that first-time home buyers' program so people can get a foot in the door," Sherrill said.

She will be the second woman to lead New Jersey, and replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who was term-limited after winning reelection in 2021.

Newark road closures for inauguration

Several streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday due to Sherrill's inauguration.

Center Street from McCarter Highway to Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Blvd.

Mulberry Street from Raymond Blvd. to Center Street

Rector Street from McCarter Hwy to Mayor Gibson Blvd.

Fulton Street from Mayor Gibson Blvd. to Rector Street

Park Place from Raymond Blvd. to Center Street

East Park Street from Park Place to Mulberry Street

Kitchell Street between East Park Street and Mulberry Street

Officials advise drivers to anticipate delays and plan alternate routes.