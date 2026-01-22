Piscataway, N.J. mayor frustrated by low salt supply ahead of snowstorm this weekend

As officials across New Jersey are preparing for this weekend's expected snowstorm, Piscataway says it hasn't received a salt shipment in weeks.

Brian Wahler has been mayor of the Central Jersey township for 25 years and says he's never seen the salt barn so empty.

It has a 4,500 ton capacity, but it's down to just 500 tons. The mayor says it's enough to cover some major hills and intersections in town.

"I don't get this"

"We've never had this problem before and, I don't get this," Wahler said. "We have not received a shipment of salt in three weeks ... and I'm very concerned about that for the residents."

Wahler said he's gotten no answer as to why shipments are taking so long.

He added Piscataway cannot drive its own trucks up to pick up the shipments at ports because special security clearance is needed.

CBS News New York asked the Port Authority if any exceptions could be made, but we have not heard back.

"NJDOT has sufficient salt on hand to treat interstate and state highways for the upcoming storm," a spokesperson for New Jersey Department of Transportation said, adding that it doesn't comment on local salt supplies.

"The number of plows we have is over 200. We also have 50 trucks, salt trucks," Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo said.

DiVincenzo said Essex County's salt supply is fine, adding it is expecting the biggest snowfall in at least the last five years.

"Just stay off the roads"

Grocery delivery driver Billie Samm, who is helping elderly homebound clients, says stores are crowded.

"Don't wait 'til the last minute," Samm said.

Parking lots at hardware stores have gone from crowded to empty because many are running out of salt. Customers at Lowe's in Piscataway were limited to two bags of salt.

"You know what, with all the snow they're talking about we're gonna get, we're gonna need to share," Plainfield resident Ann Mosely said.

"Just stay off the roads, and do what you have to do right now," Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones said.

That guidance suits Mosely.

"It's OK. It'll give me a chance to stay at home and work some puzzles," Mosely said.

For those who need to be on the roads in New Jersey this weekend, officials are working to make the roads as safe as possible with whatever they have.