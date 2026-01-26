NJ Transit trying to work its way back up to full service. Here's where things stand.

NJ Transit was trying to get back up to full service Monday following a suspension over the weekend due to the massive snowstorm.

Train stations were like ghost towns, as a lot of people opted not to commute. Hoboken Terminal and Secaucus Junction were nearly empty.

Where NJ Transit service stands on Monday afternoon

NJ Transit has resumed 107 bus routes, so far. Most rail operations have also started back up, albeit with plenty of delays and cancellations. The Gladstone and Pascack Valley rail lines were still suspended Monday afternoon, with the hope of getting them up and running by Tuesday, transit officials said.

"They will be operational. We've just got to make sure we get the right crews in there, and the mechanical folks who are still not able to get there can get there and make sure our equipment is running," NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri said.

Officials said as the ramp-up continues, everyone should expect plenty of delays.

For the latest NJ Transit service updates, please click here.

Getting around has been a nightmare for some

Those who had places to go on Monday found themselves in a heap of trouble. Joy Decker, for example, said she was stranded in Manhattan over the weekend and then tried to get back to her home in Orange County, New York. By Monday afternoon, she had made it to Secaucus Junction.

"I was supposed to work and then work got canceled at 1 a.m., and there were no trains," Decker said. "I've been stuck for over 48 hours. I just want to go home, man."

Despite that, she said she was confident she would get home.

"I'm just going to hang tight," Decker said. "I'm always hopeful, hon. You wouldn't make it this long if you weren't hopeful."

Pete Marchetto spent all day Monday trying to make it to Newark Liberty International Airport. He said canceled trains meant a missed flight.

"It's a bit of a mess out there," said Marchetto, who lives in the Sullivan County, New York, town of Forestburgh. "I didn't make my flight. Luckily, I'm on United. They've got some vouchers and other ticket change deals where they're going to let me change for free. But [I'm] not there yet."