After outcry, NJ Transit reduces round-trip ticket price to World Cup games

Round-trip NJ Transit tickets for World Cup matches just got cheaper.

The tickets were going to cost fans $150 but will now be $105, NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said Thursday.

The controversial $150 pricing plan caused outrage from local leaders, as the same 18-mile trip typically costs $12.90. Transportation officials had also previously announced 40,000 rail passes will be available per match.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said FIFA should cover the cost of transporting its fans to the eight matches at MetLife Stadium.

"We know that this event will deliver real economic benefits for our communities and businesses. At the same time, hosting cannot come at the expense of New Jersey commuters and taxpayers," Sherrill previously said.

The governor directed NJ Transit to provide discounts for riders who will be impacted by FIFA World Cup games on June 22 and June 30. She also said PATH will cross-honor tickets and provide additional service during those times.

A shuttle bus to and from FIFA games is available for $80.

Aside from the expensive train tickets, fans are encouraged not to drive to the game because there is no parking. Only shuttle and bus companies sanctioned by NJ Transit and the host committee will be able to drop ticket holders off.

Transportation and FIFA officials warned fans against taking unsanctioned rides to the games.

"The idea that you are going to get a private bus, that is completely unsanctioned, that will pick you up in some random location and drop you off somewhere near the stadium, where there's some of the highest security barriers, seems a bit irresponsible to me," Kolluri previously said. "If you're already willing to spend thousands of dollars to come to the game, use the systems that we have to get to the place and enjoy yourself."

He also stressed fans should not walk to the matches because it is dangerous and illegal.

Penn Station will also partially close for four hours before each match, sources previously told CBS News New York.