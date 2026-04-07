World Cup at MetLife Stadium will force Penn Station to partially close for 4 hours before matches, source says

MetLife Stadium will host eight 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including the final in July, but soccer fans will have to rely on mass transit because there won't be any parking available.

A source familiar with transit plans tells CBS News New York's Christine Sloan that New York's Penn Station will partially close for four hours before each of the matches kick off.

Only NJ Transit trains between Penn Station and Secaucus Junction will be running and just for ticket holders, the source said. The transit agency is responsible for 40,000 of the 80,000 fans expected to attend each of the matches. Once at Secaucus Junction, fans will take train shuttles to the Meadowlands.

The rest of the fans will rely on FIFA chartered buses and ride-shares.

What are commuters to do?

During those four hours, commuters will be able to use Amtrak, PATH trains and NJ Transit buses.

Amtrak said it's working with partners to make sure everyone has a smooth ride, and the MTA confirmed Penn Station's Long Island Rail Road concourse will stay open.

The source said the good news for commuters is four of the matches at MetLife are on weekends, and of the four during the week, only one game will impact afternoon rush-hour commuters.

FIFA and NJ Transit are expected to release specific details in the coming weeks.

NJ Transit and the FIFA World Cup New York/New Jersey Host Committee did not issue a formal comment, but a spokesperson said, "We are working closely with FIFA and our regional transportation partners to finalize a comprehensive mobility plan for the tournament."

"It's going to be quite a nightmare"

Regular NJ Transit commuters are already concerned.

"That's going to be a pain in my butt. That's what I think," commuter Jeff Gallup said.

"It's going to be quite a nightmare," Little Ferry resident Michael Carter Jr. said. "I can only hope that they provide a better plan or better commute for the commuters that are paying the daily rates."

Commuters said they are still smarting from the NJ Transit delays during the Portal North Bridge project weeks ago.

"The trains were so delayed that I'd make my transfer and it would be the late train that was supposed to leave an hour ago and I'd be able to get on that train if I ran up the stairs," Gallup said.

Transit expert Sam Schwartz, aka "Gridlock Sam," offered some advice.

"New Jersey commuters should begin thinking of alternative ways of getting home. Some may want to work from home. Some may want to drive, which I usually don't advise. Check out the Port Authority, the ferries [to] New Jersey," Schwartz said.

High security at MetLife is "for the safety of everybody"

MetLife will host five group stage matches between June 13 and June 27, a Round of 32 match on June 30, a Round of 16 match on July 5, and the final, which will be held on July 19.

The World Cup is a high-security event and we're told authorities have to check tickets to keep the public safe.

"I think it is necessary. It's going to be a bit of a hassle, but in terms of making sure that places are safe, it's going to be something that, you know, you prepare for and have a lot of patience with it and know it's for the safety of everybody," Sara Tellez said.