NJ Transit warns World Cup fans not to take unsanctioned buses to MetLife Stadium

NJ Transit is warning FIFA World Cup fans against taking unsanctioned rides to matches at MetLife Stadium.

The New York New Jersey World Cup Host Committee joined the agency Friday to encourage fans to take advantage of hundreds of buses they contracted to safely get people to and from the games at the Meadowlands.

"The idea that you are going to get a private bus, that is completely unsanctioned, that will pick you up in some random location and drop you off somewhere near the stadium, where there's some of the highest security barriers, seems a bit irresponsible to me," NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said. "If you're already willing to spend thousands of dollars to come to the game, use the systems that we have to get to the place and enjoy yourself."

MetLife Stadium will host eight FIFA World Cup matches. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In April, NJ Transit announced it will charge $150 for round-trip train tickets to the Meadowlands for FIFA games, and $80 for shuttle buses. Uber and Lyft will have designated pickup and drop-off spots.

There will be no parking allowed at MetLife Stadium, which seats over 80,000. Only 40,000 rail passes will be available per match, and approximately 10,000 fans will be able to take the shuttle buses.

MetLife, which the tournament is calling New York New Jersey Stadium, is hosting eight matches in June and July, including five in the group stage, two in the knockout round, and the Final.

Authorities at Friday's news conference also warned it will be dangerous to walk to the stadium.