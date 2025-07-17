4th detainee who escaped Newark ICE facility arrested in Los Angeles, FBI says

4th detainee who escaped Newark ICE facility arrested in LA, FBI says

The last of four detainees who escaped from a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark, New Jersey, in June has now been caught.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, 25, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to the FBI. He and three others had escaped from the Delaney Hall ICE detention center on June 12.

ICE told lawmakers the four detainees escaped through a hole in a wall of the facility. Two were taken back into custody within three days of escaping, and the third was captured on June 17.

All four have now been captured.

Mogollon was arrested previously on charges of petty larceny and residential burglary.

Controversy at Delaney Hall ICE facility

Delaney Hall has been a source of controversy in New Jersey for months.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka claims the ICE facility opened without undergoing necessary inspections or acquiring proper permits, which the Department of Homeland Security denies.

On May 9, Baraka and members of New Jersey's congressional delegation, including Rep. LaMonica McIver, went to Delaney Hall to conduct federal oversight and ended up clashing with ICE agents outside.

The mayor was arrested and charged with trespassing, but the charge was later dropped. McIver was charged with assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement, and has pleaded not guilty.

On June 12, detainees told family members they went without food for 20 hours, then were fed only a small amount. They also reported unhygienic conditions inside, while loved ones said visitation hours were inconsistent.

DHS has said they provide high quality services.