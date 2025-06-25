N.J. Rep. LaMonica McIver faces arraignment on federal assault charges

New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver is due back in court Wednesday to face arraignment on related to a clash at the ICE detention facility at Delaney Hall in Newark.

McIver's supporters, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and immigrants rights groups, rallied outside of federal court in Newark to call for the charges to be dropped.

In a statement, McIver said she would plead not guilty. If convicted, she faces eight years in prison.

McIver is facing charges for the same May incident which resulted in Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's arrest, although trespassing charges against Baraka have since been dropped.

Interim New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba has nonetheless moved forward with the charges against McIver.

What happened at Delaney Hall

Back in May, McIver was with Baraka and two other members of Congress to conduct federal oversight of Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed facility that ICE is using as a detention center. The facility has been the site of numerous protests over conditions there, and Baraka has challenged the federal government over it, saying the facility lacked the proper permits to reopen be put to use.

The Department of Homeland Security initially claimed the group of lawmakers came "storming into [the] detention facility" as part of a "bizarre political stunt." A scuffle ensued, resulting in Baraka's arrest.

McIver was charged after a DHS agent alleged in an affidavit she and others attempted to stop Baraka's arrest by forming a human shield around him, and that she "slammed her forearm into the body" of a uniformed agent and "reached out and tried to restrain" the agent from grabbing Baraka.

In footage posted online by DHS, McIver, wearing a red jacket, can be seen along the Delaney Hall fence as Baraka is being arrested. As the group of protesters and law enforcement start to brush up against each other, McIver is spotted using her elbows to move herself past an officer.

In the days since the incident, a group of detainees broke out of the facility through a hole in the wall. Almost all have been recaptured, though one remains at large.

