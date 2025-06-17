Watch CBS News
3 of 4 escaped Newark ICE detainees now back in custody as FBI continues its search

Three of the four men who escaped from an immigration detention center in Newark last week are now back in custody. 

Word of 20-year-old Franklin Norberto Bautitsta Reyes' capture comes a day after the FBI raised the reward for him up to $25,000. 

The only escaped detainee who now remains at large is Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, 25. He's now wanted on escape charges, but had previously been arrested on larceny and burglary charges, the FBI said. There's a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement tip line at 1-866-347-2423.  

Mogollon, Reyes and two other detainees escaped from Delaney Hall a week ago through a hole in a wall. 

The immigration detention center at Delaney Hall has become a flashpoint over conditions there. Local officials have accused ICE of using it without the proper permits. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was previously arrested in a skirmish outside the facility while attempting to observe conditions there, although charges against him were later dropped, and he has since sued. Rep. LaMonica McIver still faces charges of impeding law enforcement related to the scuffle. 

The 1,000-bed facility is privately owned. 

Homeland Security has previously pushed back on reports of poor conditions there, saying "contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest at the Delaney Hall detention facility," and saying it remains dedicated to providing high quality services there. 

