2 of 4 detainees who escaped Newark ICE facility remain missing, FBI says

Two of the four men who escaped Newark's Delaney Hall immigration detention center last week remain missing, the FBI says.

The agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to their arrests.

The FBI has identified the escapees as Franklin Norberto Bautista Reyes, 20, and Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, 25.

According to the FBI, Reyes had previously been arrested on aggravated assault and possession of a weapon charges. They say his last known address was in Long Branch.

The FBI says Mogollon was arrested on petty larceny and residential burglary charges. He is known to have ties to Queens and his last known address was in Newark.

Anyone with information is asked to call the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

The other two men who escaped have since been taken back into custody, the FBI says.

Delaney Hall detainees escaped through hole in wall, ICE says

The four detainees got out through a hole in a wall of the facility, ICE told lawmakers.

The escape happened amid an apparent period of tension inside the facility Thursday night.

Family members of those being held at the facility said detainees were not fed for 20 hours, and when they were finally given food, it was a small amount.

"[My husband] said, for that reason, a small group of people had started to rile up and started to riot. He said they were breaking things, just trying to get anybody's attention, because they are constantly ignored," the wife of one detainee said Thursday night.

Loved ones alleged other poor treatment, such as unhygienic conditions and inconsistent visitation hours.

"They have posted hours that people can do visits, but still, when they get here, those hours are no longer valid," Faith of NJ Executive Director Charlene Walker said Friday. "A lot of times, people are driving four, five, six hours just to get here and be turned away. Or if they get inside, it's only for a few minutes."

Protesters showed up outside the facility late Thursday and on Friday, at times clashing with ICE agents. Vans were seen leaving Delaney Hall on Friday, apparently relocating detainees to an undisclosed location.

The Department of Homeland Security has denied claims of widespread unrest within the facility and said they provide high quality services.

ICE detention center sparks controversy in Newark, N.J.

Sen. Andy Kim and Rep. Rob Menendez made an unannounced congressional oversight visit Friday. Kim said ICE is conducting a security review of the facility to decide if it will be shut down.

The facility has been a source of controversy in Newark since ICE announced it would be reopening back in February.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has repeatedly claimed the facility opened without undergoing necessary inspections or acquiring proper permits. DHS denies the allegations.

On May 9, Baraka was arrested outside Delaney Hall during a visit with members of New Jersey's congressional delegation and charged with trespassing. The charge was later dropped, but Congresswoman LaMonica McIver was charged with impeding law enforcement for the same incident.

Baraka, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit over his arrest.