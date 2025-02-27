ICE reopening migrant detention facility in Newark, New Jersey

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reopening a migrant detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.

The Delaney Hall Facility has the capacity to hold 1,000 migrants. It's the first migrant detention center to open under the Trump administration.

"The location near an international airport streamlines logistics, and helps facilitate the timely processing of individuals in our custody," acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello said in part in a statement.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said, "We are extremely disappointed by the Trump Administration's new contract with a for-profit prison company to open an ICE detention center in Newark, one of New Jersey's most populous and diverse cities. Our Administration has previously fought to limit such entities opening in our state and will continue to do so."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement, "Without satisfying city property-use requirements, inspections, and permits, Delaney Hall cannot lawfully open in Newark at this time. Regardless of the process, an immigrant detention center is not welcomed here. ICE's stated intention to round up 'criminals' is a thin veil that does not conceal their scheme to violate people's rights, desecrate the Constitution, and disassemble our democracy."

New Jersey residents gather in support of immigrants

The announcement drew outrage in Jersey City, where people gathered for a "Jersey City Stands With Immigrants" protest at City Hall on Thursday.

"It's only a 15, 20 minute drive to the airport, to the international airport, right? They want to treat us, like, what, like they can just detain us without due process and be able to deport us?" community organizer Li Adorano said. "They want to violate our laws, and to a certain extent, they already do."

Advocates say this is just the latest in a series of concerning moves by the administration.

"We have the new administration trying to impose new anti-immigrant, you know, take here in New Jersey. New Jersey is actually against it, from grassroots all the way up to the governor," Adorano said.

Fears are growing among New Jersey's immigrant communities.

In South Jersey, Celal Emanet says U.S. Marshals arrested him and his wife at his Haddon Township restaurant. Emanet came to the U.S. on a religious visa and has been trying to gain his residency ever since.

"We are waiting to get some results, and we don't see anything. And there was too many years, I had to [support] my family, you know? I had to work," he said.