Crowd protests conditions inside ICE detention center in Newark

A small crowd of protesters gathered outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday to demonstrate over allegations of poor conditions at the immigration detention center.

One woman whose husband was housed inside the center told CBS News New York that a fight broke out at lunch because the prisoners had allegedly not been fed for about 20 hours, and then were only given a small amount of food.

June 12, 2025

"He said for that reason, a small group of people had started to rile up and started to riot. He said they were breaking things, just trying to get anybody's attention because they are constantly ignored. I asked my husband what was his role and part in it, and he said, 'I'm hiding. I'm scared for my life,'" the woman said.

Protesters said the prisoners were also angry over visitation hours.

CBS News New York reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Newark Police Department, but has not yet heard back.

Delaney Hall was the site of a protest last month that resulted in the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka by ICE agents on federal trespassing charges. Baraka has since filed a lawsuit over the arrest.

The mayor has claimed the 1,000-bed facility opened without the necessary permits and blocked inspections. The Department of Homeland Security has denied those allegations.

Earlier this year, ICE signed a 15-year, $60 million contract with the private prison company, Geo Group, to run Delaney Hall.

