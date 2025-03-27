New York Yankees take on Milwaukee Brewers on MLB Opening Day 2025. Here's what to know.

The New York Yankees will look to put a frustrating spring training behind them when they open the 2025 regular season on Thursday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón will take the ball for New York against Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on ESPN.

The teams will be off on Friday before finishing up the series on Saturday and Sunday. Both games will be broadcast on the Yes Network.

The Yankees, who lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's World Series, are 83-40-1 all-time on Opening Day. The Brewers are 30-26.

Injuries have already decimated the Yankees' rotation

Ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending elbow surgery and injuries to AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and veteran Clarke Schmidt have put a serious dent in what was expected to be a vaunted Yankees rotation this season.

It appears the Bombers will fill their holes, for now, with veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman, who was projected as the team's sixth starter heading into camp, 38-year-old righty Carlos Carrasco, who pitched to a 1.69 ERA in five spring training games, and 25-year-old righty Will Warren, who went 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA in six games, including five starts, last season.

Rodón, who is in his 11th big league season, enjoyed an excellent bounce-back campaign in 2024, going 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 32 starts. The 32-year-old left-hander will now be expected to pitch like a co-ace behind Max Fried, who signed a record free agent contract for a left-handed pitcher during the offseason.

Yankees projected lineup

The Yankees responded quickly after losing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency, signing former MVPs Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to play center field and first base, respectively.

But what remains to be seen is how the Yankees will respond offensively to the ongoing absence of slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who has been sidelined since the start of spring training due to two ailing elbows, and their lack of pop at third base.

Here's the Bombers' Opening Day projected batting order:

1. Austin Wells (catcher)

2. Aaron Judge (right field)

3. Cody Bellinger (center field)

4. Paul Goldschmidt (first base)

5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (second base)

6. Anthony Volpe (shortstop)

7. Jasson Dominguez (left field)

8. Ben Rice (designated hitter)

9. Oswaldo Cabrera (third base)

Opening Day weather forecast and ticket availability

The Yankees and Brewers are expected to play under sunny skies on Thursday afternoon, but fans may want to bundle up because the high is only expected to reach 52 and will drop as the game stretches into the evening.

For limited tickets still available on Ticketmaster, click here.

Subways and buses to Yankee Stadium

Fans can access Yankee Stadium by subway, bus and Metro-North Railroad.

On the subway, the 4 and D lines stop at the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium station at East 161st Street and River Avenue. B trains also stop there on weekdays.

By bus, the Bx6 and Bx13 stop at East 161st Street and River Avenue, the Bx1 and Bx2 stop at East 161st Street and the Grand Concourse, and the BxM4 stops at Grand Concourse and East 161st Street (northbound) and East 158th Street (southbound).

Metro-North's Hudson Line stops at Yankees-E 153rd Street, with extra service between Grand Central and Harlem-125th Street on game nights.

Driving to Yankee Stadium

For those driving instead, enter the following address into your GPS: One East 161st Street, Bronx, New York.

The stadium is located off the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87) at Exits 4 and 5 northbound and Exit 5 southbound.

Officials say the 164th Street Garage often fills up early, and fans with Premium Parking Passes may be directed to:

Ruppert Plaza Garage -- 1 Macombs Dam Park

161st Street Garage -- 20 East 161st St.

River Avenue Garage -- 950 River Ave.

For more information about parking around the area, visit City Parking here or call (718) 588-7817.