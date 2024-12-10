Yankees, left-hander Max Fried reportedly agree to record $218 million contract

NEW YORK -- Juan Soto is out of the Bronx, but Max Fried is coming in.

Having just lost one of the best offensive players in baseball in free agency, the New York Yankees pivoted in a big way on Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to an eight-year, $218 million contract with pitcher Max Fried, a record guaranteed deal for a left-hander.

The move, which was first reported by ESPN and is subject to Fried passing his physical, comes on the heels of the Yankees getting outbid for superstar outfielder Soto by the New York Mets earlier this week.

Fried's contract is the fourth-largest for a pitcher in baseball history and is $1 million more than the previous record for a southpaw -- David Price's seven-year deal with Boston Red Sox in 2015.

One of the best pitchers in the National League over the last several years, Fried went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts for the Braves last season.

Overall, the 30-year-old lefty is 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA in 168 starts spanning eight seasons, all with Atlanta. His best season came in 2022, when he went 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 30 starts, a year after posting the same record and a 3.04 ERA in 28 starts.

Fried's 2.81 ERA over the last five seasons is the best in the majors among starting pitchers.

Known for his curveball and slider, Fried also possesses a fastball that can reach 95 mph. He will join a rotation in New York that currently features right-hander Gerrit Cole, left-hander Carlos Rodon, up-and-coming righty Clarke Schmidt, and righty Luis Gil, the AL Rookie of the Year.

The Yankees also have left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. and right-hander Marcus Stroman under contract for the 2025 season, but the addition of Fried may make one expendable in a trade.