Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to undergo Tommy John surgery, out for 2025 season

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2025 season, the team announced on Monday.

The six-time All-Star right-hander will have the procedure on Tuesday. It will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same surgeon who repaired Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles.

Cole had elbow soreness after spring training start

Cole, 34, had tests on his right elbow after he allowed six runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning during his last spring training outing on Thursday. He said he felt good during the game, but got more sore afterwards.

"Something wasn't right," Cole told reporters days later.

The righty sought a second opinion before opting for season-ending surgery.

Cole was plagued by an injury during spring training last season too. He missed the beginning of the 2024 regular season due to nerve irritation in his pitching elbow. Cole wound up pitching to an 8-5 record with a 3.41 ERA over 17 starts. He was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts, including Game 5 of the World Series.

The Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract before the 2020 season. He initially opted out after the 2024 World Series, but then rescinded his opt-out.

In his career, Cole is 59-28 with a 3.12 ERA in 125 games for the Yankees.

Yankees injury list grows

Cole's injury is another early blow to New York's starters. Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, suffered a lat strain in camp and will miss the start of the 2025 season.

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton was scheduled for a third round of platelet-rich plasma injections because of pain in his elbows, which he said is severe, and will also begin on the injured list. Infielder DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a left calf strain.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.