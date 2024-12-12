Mets introduce Juan Soto today at Citi Field. How to watch the live news conference.

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets will officially introduce superstar Juan Soto today at Citi Field, after signing the four-time MLB All-Star outfielder to the largest contract in professional sports history.

Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract to play in Queens, breaking the record set by Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

The 26-year-old may opt out after the 2029 season unless the Mets increase his average annual salary by $4 million at that time, bringing the grand total to $805 million.

How to watch the Juan Soto news conference

The Mets will hold an introductory news conference with Soto, owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns at 3 p.m. in the Piazza Club at Citi Field.

"This is a seminal moment in franchise history," owners Steve and Alex Cohen said when the Mets announced the signing. "Juan Soto is a generational talent. He is not only bringing staggering historical statistics with him but also a championship pedigree. Our Amazin' fan base is very excited to welcome Juan to Queens. Congratulations, Juan."

"Today's signing further solidifies our organizational commitment to consistent championship competitiveness," Stearns said. "Not only does Juan provide historic levels of on field production, but his joy, intensity, and passion for the game mirror our budding culture. We are thrilled to add him to our team and look forward to watching his excellence for years to come."

Soto reportedly turned down a 16-year, $760 million offer from the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers were also reportedly interested in signing him.

Juan Soto's career at Citi Field

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees prepares to bat during the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in New York, New York.

A five-time Silver Slugger, Soto has appeared in just 35 regular season games at Citi Field, all for the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Yankees. But in those games against the Mets, he had a .333 batting average, with 26 RBI, 19-extra-base hits and 12 home runs -- including several tape-measure shots.

Soto smashed a career-high 41 homes runs in 2024, his only season with the Yankees after being acquired in a blockbuster seven-player trade with the Padres after the 2023 season. His home run total, 109 RBI and .569 slugging percentage last season easily would have led the Mets.

Pete Alonso's 34 home runs and Francisco Lindor's 91 RBI were both team highs in 2024.

Soto's 19 career home runs against the Mets are tied for his most against any opponent. He also has 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.