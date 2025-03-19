Yankee Stadium announces new menu items for 2025 season

The 2025 Yankee Stadium dining menu has a little bit of everything for fans.

This year, four new vendors are joining the lineup, along with returning ones.

"We feel the product and concessions and clubs here is super important. So we have a good variety of New York-based companies, but also partners of ours and Ballpark Classics so we have a great assortment," said Mike Foster, the director of premium services for Legends Hospitality.

Here's what's new on the Yankee Stadium menu this year

Some of the newcomers this season include: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Caribbean Food Delights, Nuchas Empanadas, and Sweet P Bakery.

All of whom will serving up what they believe will be a home run for fans.

Caribbean Food Delights is new to Yankee Stadium for the 2025 season. CBS News New York

Sabrina HoSang, the CEO of Caribbean Food Delights, said being able to serve at Yankee Stadium has been decades in the making.

"We couldn't be more excited to have our product in the stadium. Jamaican beef patty. It's a spicy beef patty. And we also have the cocktail size, which will be served with a slaw and a jerk barbecue aioli," HoSang said.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is new to Yankee Stadium for the 2025 season. CBS News New York

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop CEO Jeff Galletly shared not only is he a lifelong Yankees fan, but his father is one of the team's biggest fans. Galletly shared what he and his shop will have on their menu.

"We have buffalo chicken dumpling, kung pao chicken dumpling, and our number one seller, Korean barbecue rib eye dumpling. So they're paired with some delicious sauces. We're going to be throughout the stadium," Galletly said.

Also excited to join the team are Nuchas Empanadas. Its CEO, Ariel Barbouth, shared Nuchas will provide an Argentinian flair to fans at the games.

"We have a traditional Argentine ground beef empanada, antibiotic-free. And this is the inspiration for our line. We also have a chipotle chicken, which is a twist on the chicken a little more Mexican style. And we have a vegan pinto bean, which is spicy and it's vegan and it has a lot of cilantro and lime and it's delicious," Barbouth said.

Last but not least, Sweet P Bakery will be serving cookies to fans with a sweet tooth during the game. Sweet P is a nonprofit bakery with a mission of offering employment to adults with disabilities.

During Wednesday's media concession preview tasting, Sweet P bakers Hetty Marion and Zach Bender shared their top flavors.

"Well, my favorite is the jumbo snickerdoodle. It's a snickerdoodle, but in the middle of it, it has dulce de leche, so you're getting a caramel bite out of it," Marion said,

"For me right now, I would say cookies and cream because of the cream filling inside of the cookies, which makes it heavenly," Bender said.

New drinks at Yankee Stadium this year

Some of the returning vendors on the stadiums 2025 list include Fuku, Lobel's and Streetbird all adding some new items on their menus.

The stadium will also be pouring up some new drinks, like the "Bronxtail" which is a Grey Goose vodka with blueberry liqueur and lemonade, and the "Ginfielder" which is Hendrick's Gin mixed with lime juice, cucumber and mint.

To find out a complete list of the Yankee Stadium 2025 Concessions, click here.

You can email Erica with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.