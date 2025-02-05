Snow, icy mix headed for NYC tomorrow. Maps show how much to expect.

NEW YORK -- Snow and ice are expected to make for a dangerous commute Thursday morning around New York City.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for much of the Tri-State Area from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow.

CBS News New York

While the snow totals may not end up being much for everyone, there will be enough to create a slick layer before any rain arrives. Ice will be the biggest concern, and it's the toughest to predict.

It will be a First Alert Weather Day, as our team tracks the wintry mix and its timing.

Cold today, snow and icy mix tomorrow morning

CBS News New York

The area was greeted by wind chills in the teens early Wednesday morning. Unfortunately — even with the absence of the wind later on — it will only feel like the 20s and 30s the remainder of the day.

Tonight is our transition period, as the clouds thicken and snow develops overnight. This will be a slow process, however, with the snow starting across our southwest suburbs first and, eventually, the city and northeast suburbs toward dawn.

Thereafter, expect warmer air to nose its way in, changing any snow to a wintry mix and plain rain. The exception will be our northern neighbors, as sufficiently cold temperatures may linger for the duration.

Expect the wintry mix and rain to taper off into the afternoon.

After that, it's about the gusty winds on Friday, then another shot at snow on Saturday.

How much snow are we going to get?

CBS News New York

A general trace to 3" sums it up, with a trace likely well south of the city, and upwards of 3" as you make your way toward the Catskills.

In between, anywhere from a coating to an inch or two is expected.

Timeline for Thursday snow

CBS News New York

Early Thursday morning: We begin with scattered snow and sleet pre-dawn, before the bulk of the storm arrives closer to 7/8 a.m., right during our peak commuting hours.

Mid-morning: Snow changes to sleet, and the models are indicating the precipitation type will vary back and forth between snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain.

Late morning: Then, mild temperatures arrive within a few hours and start to erode the accumulation and tamp down the snow already fallen. Again, it's not much but it will create a tough travel situation.

Afternoon: It's out of here around noon, with clouds and temperatures in the low 40s for the afternoon.

More snow in the forecast

We have a few more chances for winter storms over the next seven to 10 days. Another snow/rain mix arrives Saturday afternoon, then turns over to rain by early Sunday morning. We expect a dry Superbowl Sunday.

After that, another system will likely impact the area next Tuesday night into Wednesday, and the early call for that storm is all snow, but we'll update accordingly.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.