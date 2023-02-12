Over a dozen people shot across New York City in 24 hours

NEW YORK -- Over the past 24 hours, more than a dozen people were shot across New York City, two fatally.

As CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports, community groups have their own ideas on how to stop the violence.

"There's so much violence going on," said Pam Damon, who helps run Not On My Watch's empowerment center in the East Bronx.

Gunshots are becoming part of the soundtrack of many New Yorkers' lives.

"I feel like it's a lack of a resources. It's a lack of compassion," Damon said.

Damon says those who are pulling the trigger are lost. Her organization has a special focus on mental health.

"We are focusing on addressing the concern of what caused this anger in you. What caused you to want to attack someone? What are your fears?" she said.

It's been a violent 24 hours in New York City with over a dozen people were shot, most of them in the Bronx.

"We're down in shootings this week in the city. We're down in homicides in the city. And so when you have these high-profile incidents, it gives the appearance that we're not winning, but we are," Mayor Eric Adams said.

According to the NYPD, shootings are down. The latest crime stats show 97 people have been shot so far this year, compared to 127 the same time last year.

But Ramon Caba, who runs Save Our Streets in the South Bronx, says it's not about the numbers, it's about humanity and all the people affected by a single bullet.

"It's gonna be a family that's gonna be left with someone that's not gonna be at the table, that's not gonna be at the family reunions anymore," he said.

The Cure Violence site does mediations, conflict resolution and problem solving with the youth.

"Our crew consists of violence interrupters and outreach workers that go out every day in the community and they canvas the area," Caba said.

But he says more needs to be done.

"We need to band together. We need to have more resources. We need to have an area where our youth can talk and we can hear them. Our schools need to be more active, our elected officials," Damon said.

We've learned the NYPD's new Options program will open a youth center in the Bronx in the coming months.

In the meantime, anyone who has information about any shootings in the city is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).