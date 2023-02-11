Watch CBS News
Customer shot while trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli, police say

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. 

According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. 

A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. 

An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 9:13 AM

