17-year-old boy, 3 men shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Friday.

The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

Police say a maroon mini-van drove up and people inside opened fire on a group of males standing on the sidewalk.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and three men were each shot in the leg.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the shooting was targeted.