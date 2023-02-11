17-year-old boy, 3 men shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Friday.
The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.
Police say a maroon mini-van drove up and people inside opened fire on a group of males standing on the sidewalk.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and three men were each shot in the leg.
All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police say the shooting was targeted.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.