One person killed, 3 wounded in Bronx shooting, suspect in custody
NEW YORK -- One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting Friday in the Bronx.
It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in Crotona.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument outside a Popeye's restaurant. It was not immediately clear if the victims were all intended targets.
The person who died was 24, according to police.
A suspect was found in a building near the scene and taken to the 48th Precinct for questioning. It was not immediately clear if a weapon was recovered.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.