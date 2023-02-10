Watch CBS News

One person killed, 3 wounded in Bronx shooting, suspect in custody

By CBS New York Team, Kristie Keleshian

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting Friday in the Bronx.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in Crotona. 

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument outside a Popeye's restaurant. It was not immediately clear if the victims were all intended targets. 

The person who died was 24, according to police.

A suspect was found in a building near the scene and taken to the 48th Precinct for questioning. It was not immediately clear if a weapon was recovered. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

 

3 men hospitalized, 1 pronounced dead

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. 

Two men, 36 and 58, were hospitalized in stable condition. 

A third man, whose age was not released, was is critical condition.

