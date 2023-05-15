Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez set to introduce federal legislation against congestion pricing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. lawmakers push back on congestion pricing
N.J. lawmakers push back on congestion pricing 00:25

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey continues to push back against New York City's plan for congestion pricing

Sen. Bob Menendez will introduce federal legislation Monday to address the issue. He believes the plan will strain New Jersey's transit system and infrastructure. 

Gov. Phil Murphy also plans to run ads on some New York billboards inviting business owners to relocate to New Jersey to avoid the charges. 

If congestion pricing moves forward, drivers could pay up to $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours. 

Watch Sen. Menendez briefing live at 10:30 a.m. on CBS News New York.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 9:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.