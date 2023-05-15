New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez set to introduce federal legislation against congestion pricing

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey continues to push back against New York City's plan for congestion pricing.

Sen. Bob Menendez will introduce federal legislation Monday to address the issue. He believes the plan will strain New Jersey's transit system and infrastructure.

Gov. Phil Murphy also plans to run ads on some New York billboards inviting business owners to relocate to New Jersey to avoid the charges.

If congestion pricing moves forward, drivers could pay up to $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours.

