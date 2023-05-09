New Jersey lawmakers warn MTA's plan for congestion pricing will put burden on their districts

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers spoke out Tuesday against New York City's plan for congestion pricing.

Congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Rob Menendez held a joint press conference in Jersey City, warning the plan will burden their districts.

"The MTA acknowledges in their report to the federal government that if their congestion tax program goes into effect, there will be more cars diverted here at the tunnel and trucks to northern New Jersey," Gottheimer said.

"They're not looking for real solutions to their challenge," said Menendez. "They're looking to fund an underfunded MTA."

The controversial plan would charge drivers a fee to enter Manhattan's Central Business District, south of 60th Street.

It's supposed to reduce traffic, while generating revenue for the MTA to upgrade buses, subways and commuter rails.

The plan recently got the green light from the Federal Highway Administration to move forward with the next phase of the approval process.

It's expected to go into effect next year.