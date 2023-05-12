Congestion pricing supporters hope to start charging drivers to enter Manhattan below 60th Street by next spring

NEW YORK -- After New York's controversial congestion pricing plan took a giant step forward, officials hope to start charging drivers to enter Manhattan's central business district next spring.

It comes after the federal government approved a new environmental impact study.

Congestion pricing supporters gathered outside the Union Square subway station to celebrate a decision by the feds to allow the long-awaited subway improvement plan to move forward.

"Better transit. That's what this policy means," said MTA Chair Janno Lieber.

The MTA got the green light to move forward with the controversial congestion pricing plan after it made a number of key concessions to address environmental concerns, especially in low-income communities like the South Bronx, where there's fear of more truck traffic from drivers trying to avoid the toll.

"This is a big milestone for New York," said Lieber, following a briefing on the new plan which is expected to raise $1 billion per year to fix mass transit by charging a fee to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Among the new elements:

$200 million to address environmental concerns

A discounted rate for low-income drivers

A commitment to reduce the overnight toll rate

A promise that taxis and for-hire cars will pay only one fee per day

The MTA has tested several pricing scenarios with peak fees ranging from $9 to $23 a day, but the plan approved by the feds includes a new possible scenario. It would raise just over $1 billion with:

A peak fare of $13.20

A once-a-day cap for taxis and for-hire cars

No fees from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

"A special provision for making it much, much cheaper. On the overnight, we want trucks to come in and do their deliveries in the middle of the night. So that they're not creating more congestion during the day," said Lieber.

Under that scenario, officials estimate there would be a 17 percent drop in the number of vehicles entering the central business district.

Lieber said he doesn't expect opponents to drop their opposition yet.

"There probably will be some lawsuits," Lieber said.

If all goes according to plan, there will be a 30-day public review process. Then a mobility panel will have 310 days to decide on a rate plan and hire a vendor to install the tolling system.