Feds give MTA green light to move forward with congestion pricing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Federal Highway Administration has given the MTA the green light to move forward with congestion pricing.

The controversial plan would implement tolls for drivers entering Manhattan's Central Business District below 60th Street.

It's supposed to reduce congestion and, at the same time, pay for upgrading buses, subways and commuter rail lines.

MTA Chief of External Relations John J. McCarthy released the following statement:

"Congestion pricing is a generational opportunity to make it easier for people to get around in, and get to, the Central Business District, by reducing traffic and funding improvements to the public transit system. To do it right, environmental equity has been an integral component. We are grateful that the FHWA has acknowledged the Project Sponsors' efforts to date and has found the document has met the standards for legal sufficiency."

It's unclear whether opponents will try to stop the plan with questions about the environmental impact in low-income communities.

