New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expected to return to New Jersey on Thursday following death of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will head back to the United States from Italy on Thursday.

According to senior administration officials, he's expected back in New Jersey by the afternoon.

He was supposed to be out of the state on personal travel until mid-August, but he's heading back following the death of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Senate President Nick Scutari will continue to serve as acting governor until Murphy returns.