New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey's Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, her family said in a statement Tuesday.

She was 71.

Oliver's family released the following statement:

It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero. As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila. Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. Further information and details regarding memorial arrangements will be provided in due course. Until then, we appreciate your understanding and support. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her.

Oliver was hospitalized suddenly Monday at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston for undisclosed medical care. She had been serving as acting governor while Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is in Italy on a family vacation.

Sources said Oliver, 71, had been struggling with ongoing health issues she's kept private.

"Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver," Murphy said in a statement.

His statement continued:

When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation's history to lead a house of a state legislature. I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made. In the five and a half years that we served together in office, in addition to her responsibilities as Lieutenant Governor, Sheila led the Department of Community Affairs, handling some of the most challenging issues facing our State, including the revitalization of our cities, affordable housing obligations, and homelessness prevention. As someone who was born and raised in Newark, and who has called East Orange home for more than 40 years, Sheila did not view these issues in the abstract because she lived with them every day of her life. She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color. Beyond all of that, she was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable. We ask that you all keep the Oliver family and all those who knew and loved her in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Oliver was a self-described "Jersey Girl," and was born and raised in Newark, according to her official bio.

Murphy remains out of the country at the moment. Under New Jersey's constitution, Senate President Nick Scutari, also a Democrat, is now acting governor.

New Jersey leaders next in line to become acting governor after the senate president are the assembly speaker, attorney general and commissioner of transportation - all Democrats.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.