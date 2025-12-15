New Jersey facing freezing temperatures and icy roads after winter storm

Freezing temperatures and icy roads are coating New Jersey on Monday, one day after the Tri-State Area's first snowstorm of the season.

The storm blanketed New Jersey and brought up to six inches of snow to some areas. You'll find icy conditions on sidewalks across Union, Bergen and Essex counties.

Up early to shovel snow

In Millburn, people were up early shoveling snow. Some even pulled an all-nighter in the part of the state that got hit the hardest.

The town's public works department was out in full force cleaning up parking decks and making sure the roads were safe for morning commuters.

The winter storm blanketed New Jersey and brought up to six inches of snow to some areas. Dec. 15, 2025. CBS News New York

"We go around and check all of the intersections on the sidewalks, and check to make sure there is no ice or anything. After that, then we'll go into the sidewalks, the longer path of the sidewalks," Ed Montero, with Millburn Public Works, said.

Even with the sun out, the freezing temperatures across the region pose a risk to anyone outdoors.

Pockets of black ice

In Westfield, the roads were clear thanks to the work of many over the weekend and early this morning. But there were pockets of thick ice on the ground, frozen over from the weekend storm.

The First Alert Weather team issued a black ice warning since it can be very difficult to see, whether you're driving or out walking.

Westfield, New Jersey, after the winter storm. Dec. 15, 2025. CBS News New York

"Shoveling it and salting it. That's all we can really do to keep it snow free," Leslie Schulman, of Millburn, said.

It's against the law in New Jersey to drive a car without clearing the snow off of it. Fines can range from $25 to $1,000 if you're caught.

