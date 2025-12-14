How much snow fell in New York and New Jersey? See the totals so far.

Snow is piling up across the New York City area as a winter storm moves through the region Sunday.

Some of the highest totals so far are on Long Island and in New Jersey, where greater than 6" of snow has been measured.

Winter storm starts tapering off

Snowfall is forecast to taper off late Sunday morning, except on Long Island, where the weather out east should clear sometime around 2 p.m.

As the storm wraps up, winds will increase with gusts between 25-35 mph at time and temperatures will plummet to the teen by tonight. Windchills will make it feel like the single digits and possibly sub-zero as well.

The falling temperatures and another arctic blast mean roads could remain slick and dangerous for drivers after it stops snowing. Icing will be a concern overnight into Monday morning.

Snow totals so far

Here's a look at how much snow has fallen so far Sunday in the Tri-State Area.

New York

Shirley, Suffolk County — 6.0"

Plainview, Nassau County — 5.3"

Sayville, Suffolk County — 5.0"

Larchmont, Westchester County — 4.0"

New City, Rockland County — 3.7"

New Jersey

Bridgewater, Somerset County — 6.6"

Edison, Middlesex County — 5.2"

Newark, Essex County — 5.0"

Plainfield, Union County — 4.7"

Springfield, Union County — 4.5"

