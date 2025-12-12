NYC and surrounding area expecting snow this weekend. Here's what to expect and when.

The arctic chill we've been experiencing is about to give way to snow. That's why we've declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night into Sunday.

Friday got started with chills in the teens, and even lower in some spots. With the breeze sticking around, it will feel more like the 20s.

Tonight brings a slight break from the wind, but the cold isn't going anywhere. Expect calmer conditions with wind chills in the 20s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday starts off quiet, but late-day rain and snow move in. At night, light to moderate snow will overspread the area. The heaviest bands of snow are expected overnight.

CBS News New York

By Sunday morning, we'll likely have 1 to 3 inches on the ground — Central Park's first measurable snow, if everything goes according to plan.

The Sanitation Department has issued a snow alert starting Saturday at 7 p.m. and lasting through 2 p.m. Sunday. That means highways will be brined before the snow falls to help reduce accumulation on roadways.

More than 700 salt spreaders are ready to be deployed, DSNY said. They will begin plowing when accumulation reaches two inches.

CBS News New York

After that, temperatures tumble through the day, and by afternoon, it will only feel like the teens.

Our First Alert Weather Day will last through Sunday due to those bitterly cold temperatures.

Sunday evening, as Hanukkah begins, conditions stay very cold and breezy. Wind chills will linger in the teens, so if you're heading out for celebrations, plan for extra layers and maybe a warm drink in hand.

