N.J. Gov. Mikie Sherrill touts property tax relief, but Republicans say it's getting more expensive

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill marked her first 100 days in office Thursday at a news conference where she touted property tax relief and her affordability focus.

Republicans on the other hand said the governor's housing policies aren't doing much to address rising property taxes, and that the Garden State is getting more expensive to live in.

Sherrill highlights affordability measures

Sherrill said she's been working on bringing down costs since she took office in January. She highlighted more housing development during her event at the State Department of Environmental Protection.

"Today is our 100th day in office, and we're excited ... to build housing that's affordable across our state. It expands down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. It provides the most property tax relief in state history," she said.

The governor also touted her executive orders freezing energy rate hikes and move to end a 50-year moratorium on nuclear power.

"More power means more supply, more jobs and lower costs," she said.

"She's making people leave"

Republican state lawmakers said there's actually been a dramatic increase in property taxes, because many school districts are getting less money.

They also pointed to new data showing tens of thousands of people leaving New Jersey because of the high cost of living.

"It's expensive. My property taxes are probably $14,000 a year," said Pat DiPietro, of Union County. "She's making people leave."

"The energy bill is just as high as it was," Randy Nies said.

"I'm looking for her to help us out and bring these costs down, you know, and I am hoping she will be able to do that," said Christine Zuttah, another Union County resident.

FIFA World Cup Transit

Sherrill addressed NJ Transit's plan to charge FIFA World Cup ticketholders $150 to get to and from MetLife Stadium, which will host eight matches this summer.

"Some of the wealthiest people in the world are coming to watch it and FIFA itself intends to make $11 billion from this game. I'm not gonna put the payment for it on the backs of New Jerseyans," she said.

The governor also weighed in on the possibility of a tourism tax during the World Cup in New Jersey.

"We have a tourism fee for FIFA, but all New Jerseyans will be able to get rebates for all of that," Sherrill said.

Many in Trenton said 100 days are not enough to rate Sherrill's performance as governor and that they're waiting for the budget vote by July 1.