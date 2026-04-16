N.J. Gov. Mikie Sherrill takes aim at FIFA over World Cup transit costs

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is sounding off about the cost of getting to and from the FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium this summer.

Earlier this week, "The Athletic" reported NJ Transit is considering charging more than $100 for round-trip tickets from New York Penn Station to MetLife Stadium for the games. Those same tickets usually cost $12.90.

In addition, there will be no parking allowed at MetLife Stadium during games there.

The only way to and from the games will be mass transit, ride shares, chartered buses and parking - which will cost $225 - at the nearby American Dream Mall. Walking to MetLife stadium is prohibited, since many roads nearby are not pedestrian-friendly.

The full transit ticket pricing and parking plan is expected to be released Friday.

"New Jerseyans shouldn't be stuck with that bill"

The cost of the various commuting options has raised eyebrows, and Sherrill again spoke out about it Thursday.

"To recap: Our administration inherited an agreement where FIFA contributes $0 toward transportation for the World Cup – while also eliminating parking at MetLife Stadium. Except for premium parking, where FIFA is charging over $200 per spot," Sherrill posted on social media. "As a result, NJ Transit must carry four times the usual ridership for events at the venue, at a cost of $48 million. New Jerseyans shouldn't be stuck with that bill while FIFA makes $11 billion in profits.

"FIFA is charging fans up to $10,000 for a single ticket to the final. They're charging over $200 for 'premium' parking at the American Dream Mall – while eliminating parking at MetLife Stadium. They're set to make $11 billion off of the World Cup overall. But New Jerseyans should foot a $48 million bill for transportation costs? Not happening," Sherrill added.

FIFA responds

FIFA responded to Sherrill's remarks, saying the organization is "quite surprised."

"The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches," a FIFA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson went on to say FIFA adjusted its agreement in 2023 due to the financial strain that 2018 agreement placed on host cities.

"Moreover, FIFA has worked for years with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation," a FIFA spokesperson said. "FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at [MetLife] Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation."

Earlier in the week, Gov. Kathy Hochul also took issue with the potential price of the train ticket.

"The World Cup should be as affordable and accessible as possible. Charging over $100 for a short train ride sounds awfully high to me. That's not happening on the MTA," Hochul posted on social media.

That's not the only complication for commuters during the World Cup. A source previously told CBS News New York Penn Station will partially close for four hours before each match. Only trains between Penn Station and Secaucus Junction will be running at that time, the source said.