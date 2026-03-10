New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill talks property taxes, energy costs, NJ Transit and more during first budget address

In office for a little more than a month, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill gave her first budget address on Tuesday.

The Democrat called for cuts, including to a program designed to save senior citizens money, but Republicans said the cuts may not be deep enough.

Sherrill targets Stay NJ program

Sherrill walked into the statehouse in Trenton to overwhelming applause. The former Navy helicopter pilot first paid tribute to service members in the Middle East, including two from New Jersey.

"Thank you for all of your service," she said.

Sherrill then broke the bad news, proposing cuts to the state's nearly $61 billion budget, including to the Stay NJ program, which provides property tax relief to seniors. She said she wants the $500,000 income threshold lowered.

"I am changing that to safeguard Stay NJ for middle class seniors," Sherrill said. "If you make $250,000 or less, your tax relief is in this budget," Sherrill said.

Energy costs, transportation, affordable housing

The governor touted her executive orders freezing utility rate hikes and said she'll bring down energy costs for New Jersey residents.

"We're modernizing natural gas facilities and exploring the opportunities that new nuclear sites bring. More power means more supply and lower cost," Sherrill said.

Sherrill also proposed $1 billion in state aid for NJ Transit, and said she will protect the $16 billion Gateway Project.

"If President Trump threatens us again, we'll keep suing him," Sherrill said.

The governor also wants $70 million to build affordable housing, as well as funding for kids' online safety. She is laos pushing for shared services and school district consolidations to save money.

Republicans sound off

Republicans, the minority in the Legislature, said Sherrill's proposed cuts come with more spending. Sen. Jon Bramnick said her proposals pit her against her own party.

"I think the Democrats are going to be more upset than the Republicans. We've been talking about a fiscal diet for a long time, so let's see the pushback from the Democrats behind the scenes," Bramnick said.

As for the high energy costs in the state, Republican Sen. Holly Schepisi said, "A lot of the policies that were implemented in New Jersey and other blue states not only contributed to but cause the current utility crisis."