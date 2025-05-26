Memorial Day 2025 events at NYC's Intrepid Museum, parades across Tri-State Area

Memorial Day is being marked with parades and solemn ceremonies in the New York City area today, which is also the final day of Fleet Week.

It follows two spectacular days at the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach on Long Island. The weather held out as huge crowds descended onto the shore to watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in action.

Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Museum

Monday marks the conclusion of New York City Fleet Week, when visiting Navy ships open to the public for tours, with numerous opportunities to meet members of the sea services and see the latest capabilities of America's maritime services.

Crowds are expected at the Intrepid Museum for the annual unfurling of the American flag at Pier 86 in Manhattan, followed by the laying of four ceremonial wreaths in the Hudson River, the playing "Echo Taps," and a three-volley rifle salute.

Aircraft carrier home of the Intrepid Air and Space museum docked on a clear day, New York City, New York, October 21, 2024. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

In addition to the Intrepid Museum's Memorial Day ceremonies, a U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration will be held at 2 p.m. at Pier 86, plus there are public ship tours at the Staten Island Homeport Pier.

List of Memorial Day parades in NYC area

Like last year, plenty more Memorial Day parades and events are being held today across the New York City area, including in Brooklyn, Queens, Yonkers and Freeport.

Here's a list of parades in the city and northern suburbs:

Maspeth Memorial Day Parade from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along 69th Street in Maspeth, Queens

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along 69th Street in Maspeth, Queens Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Metropolitan Avenue from the American Legion Post to Colonel Remsen Cemetery in Forest Hills, Queens

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Metropolitan Avenue from the American Legion Post to Colonel Remsen Cemetery in Forest Hills, Queens College Point Memorial Day Parade at 12 p.m. Sunday along 14th Road in College Point, Queens

at 12 p.m. Sunday along 14th Road in College Point, Queens Village of Hastings on the Hudson Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at 12 p.m. Sunday on Warburton Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York

at 12 p.m. Sunday on Warburton Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York Town of Pelham Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. Monday along Fifth Avenue in Pelham, New York

at 9 a.m. Monday along Fifth Avenue in Pelham, New York Crestwood Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Monday on Vermont Terrace in Yonkers, New York

at 9:15 a.m. Monday on Vermont Terrace in Yonkers, New York Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance at 10 a.m. Monday at the Soldiers' and Sailors Monument on Riverside Drive in Manhattan

at 10 a.m. Monday at the Soldiers' and Sailors Monument on Riverside Drive in Manhattan Village of Irvington Memorial Day Parade and wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Main Street Irvington Veterans Memorial in Irvington, New York

at 10 a.m. Monday at the Main Street Irvington Veterans Memorial in Irvington, New York Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. Monday at Myrtle and Cypress avenues in Glendale, Queens

at 11 a.m. Monday at Myrtle and Cypress avenues in Glendale, Queens United Military Veterans of Kings County Memorial Day Parade from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn Staten Island Memorial Day Parade and ceremony from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Marine Corps League Det. 246 and various locations around the borough

from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Marine Corps League Det. 246 and various locations around the borough Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Monday along City Island Avenue in the Bronx.