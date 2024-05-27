Memorial Day in NYC honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice "for our country, for our way of life"

NEW YORK -- New York City is honoring the servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country on this Memorial Day.

From a somber wreath-laying ceremony, to a more-than-century-old parade, here's a look at how the city is observing the holiday.

Memorial Day wreath laying at Intrepid Museum

NYC honors Memorial Day with the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. CBS New York

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum held its annual wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday on Manhattan's West Side.

The patriotic and powerful tribute at Pier 86 honored those who answered the call to serve.

"We're proud to go over there to show the flag, we're proud to wear the uniform. We're proud of this country, like we still are today," Mike Hallahan, Aviation Metal Smith 3rd Class on the USS Intrepid, told CBS New York at the ceremony.

"Memorial Day, to me, is a time to reflect. It's a time to think about those who gave the ultimate for our country, for our way of life, for our nation," said Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces. "I think it's a time to instill hope. And when you see all the Sailors and Marines and Coast Guardsmen around today, to think about that we are still the greatest country in the world. We did that because of the ultimate sacrifice those that went before us gave."

Mayor Eric Adams was on hand, as four wreaths, representing the branches of the military, were placed into the water.

Memorial Day parade in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

NYC honors Memorial Day with the 157th annual parade in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. CBS New York

Memorial Day parades took place across the five boroughs, including the 157th annual parade in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

It stepped off at 11 a.m. from 78th Street and 3rd Avenue, led by the NYPD band and members of the 68th precinct. They were followed by the All-City High School Marching Band, floats by United Military Vets, Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, plus dance teams and drum lines.

"For me, it's personal, because my dad was in World War II. So it's lovely to remember them all," one spectator said along the route.

"I think it's so important to show the respect for the people who give their lives for our freedom," another spectator added.

"It's great coming out, seeing all these different cultures celebrating this Memorial Day together. It's a good feeling," said another spectator.

The parade marched about 30 minutes south to Marine Avenue. Then, a memorial service was planned at John Paul Jones Park, including a flag raising, 21-gun salute and wreath-laying ceremony.