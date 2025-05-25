FourLeaf Air Show pilots stun massive crowd on Day 2 at Jones Beach State Park

Nothing kicks off the summer on Long Island better than the annual Four-Leaf Air Show at Jones Beach.

The weather held up on Sunday, the second day of the event, and a big crowd descended on the shore to watch the country's servicemembers in action.

Many left in awe of the spectacle

Carlos Cabrera of Queens calls it the best show on earth.

"Life doesn't get any better than this," Cabrera said. "The fly-bys, the ones that catch you off-guard, things like that. That's what I live for."

He said this year was his 12th FourLeaf Air Show, formerly known the Bethpage Air Show, now in its 21st year.

It was Bay Shore resident Je'Sielle Jackson's first time seeing the air show, which featured not only aircrafts representing branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, but also the U.S. Army Parachute Team, also known as the Golden Knights.

"It's cultural family reunion, like all cultures coming together," Jackson said.

And getting a good front-row spot early in the day can get competitive. Those who told CBS News New York they came here to set up hours before the show's 10 a.m. start, said it was well worth it.

"We got up at like 6 and got here at like 8, so we've been here for a while," Jackson said.

"We got here at like 7 o'clock," Cabrera added.

Veterans feel the love at the air show

Veterans gave out flags at the boardwalk, reminding spectators of the significance of Memorial Day weekend.

"Somebody told me, 'You're a hero.' Yeah, to the guys that made it back. What about the guys I didn't save? Just another soldier that did his job," Vietnam veteran Dominic Cutalo said.

"I love how it brings us together, how it shows off the military. I couldn't do my job without the support of the community," veteran John Carvajal said.

The show was also inspirational for 11-year-old newcomer Niko Pavlou of Queens, who wants to become a pilot.

"I think it's really cool. Like, it's history, too, so you see these planes from a long time ago. Just amazed that they're flying today," Pavlou said.