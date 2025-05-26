What's open and closed for Memorial Day? See which stores are operating today.

For many Americans, Memorial Day means spending the day outside at a backyard barbecue or at the beach, if it's warm enough. For those hosting a gathering, it may also entail last-minute trips to the grocery store to stock up on food, or a quick stop at a local retailer to pick up a gift for friends whose party you're attending. Luckily, most stores will be open on Memorial Day, with a few exceptions.

Check out the list below to see what's open and closed on Monday. Remember to check local store hours before heading over, as they may vary.

What places are open on Memorial Day 2025?

Retailers

Best Buy

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

Marshalls

Michaels

Target

TJ Maxx

Petco

Sierra

Walgreens (majority of pharmacies will be closed)

Walmart

Grocery stores and supermarkets open on Memorial Day

ALDI (operating limited hours)

Dillons

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Kroger

Ralphs

Smith's

Stop & Shop (pharmacies will be closed)

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Restaurants, fast-food chains

Arby's

Baskin-Robbins

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chipotle

Chick-fil-A

Domino's

Dunkin'

Jimmy John's

KFC

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

What places are closed on Memorial Day 2025?

Costco

United States Postal Service

UPS