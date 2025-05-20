Fleet Week 2025 set to start in NYC. See the schedule of events.

Fleet Week 2025 sails into New York City this week, starting with the annual Parade of Ships and followed by a full schedule of events.

Climb abord for a ship tour or check out a free concert in Times Square before honoring the nation's fallen servicemembers on Memorial Day.

Fleet Week 2025 ship tours

A woman tours a United States Marine military vehicle in Times Square as part of Fleet Week festivities May 24, 2018 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

This year, Fleet Week kicks off Wednesday, May 21 and ends Tuesday, May 27. The Parade of Ships will be held Wednesday morning and will be streamed live on CBS News New York.

Two U.S. Navy ships, two U.S. Coast Guard cutters and five U.S. Navy Academy Yard Patrol boats will be on display and open for tours starting Thursday. They will also be joined by a ship from the Royal Canadian Navy.

"This year marks the 250th birthday of the Navy and Marine Corps, and as we continue to evolve as a fighting force, we are reminded that our greatest strength comes not only from our sea service members, but from the people we serve," Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said in a release. "Fleet Week New York reminds us that behind every uniform is a story—of family, of sacrifice, and of service to something greater than self. As we celebrate 250 years of the Navy and Marine Corps, we are proud to return to a city whose strength and spirit mirror the very heart of our nation."

USS New York (LPD 21)

USS Oakhill (LSD 51)

USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 759)

Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109)

Canadian Navy Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434)

The USS Oak Hill, from Virginia, and the USCGC Sturgeon Bay, from New Jersey, will be at Staten Island Homeport Pier for tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The U.S. Naval Academy YPs, from Maryland, will be at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum off Pier 86 in Manhattan for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The USS New York will be next door at Pier 88 for tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Finally, the USCGC Calhoun, from South Carolina, will be at Pier 90 for tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The HMCS Frédérick Rolette is not open for tours.

The ship tours are free, and visitors are encouraged to arrive early and be aware that lines may close before the end of visiting hours to make sure everyone can complete the tour.

Fleet Week 2025 free concerts

A sailor takes a picture from a flag pole in Times Square during the start of the 35th annual Fleet Week on May 24, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Visitors can also catch free concerts Friday through Sunday in Times Square, followed by a final show on Memorial Day in Bryant Park.

The Navy Band Northeast "Brass Band" is set to perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Navy will be joined by the Marine Corps Band for the first half of the show on Saturday.

The Times Square concerts will be held at the 43-44 St. Plaza.

Then on Monday, both bands will perform from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bryant Park's upper terrace, located at Sixth Ave. and West 42nd Street.

Other Fleet Week 2025 events

Fiona Huang plays tic-tac-toe with a United States Navy diver in a tank during demonstrations and tours in Times Square as part of Fleet Week festivities May 24, 2018 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

There will also be performances from the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team on Wednesday in Times Square, the Coast Guard Silent Drill Team and Navy Ceremonial Guard on Thursday, and the Navy Ceremonial Guard again on Friday.

Wednesday's performance will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Father Duffy Square, Thursday's will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Military Island, and Friday's will be held from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Military Island as well.

While you're in Times Square, also check out the Navy dive tank for demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

On Friday night, the Intrepid will host a flight deck movie night for a screening of "Top Gun!" The museum is also hosting a series of activities, workshops and performances Friday through Monday.

Over the weekend, Eisenhower Park on Long Island will host a special aviation event on Saturday with Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard helicopters landing at Cricket Field 11. There will also be an EOD fast rope demonstration and performances by the Navy Band Northeast and Navy Ceremonial Guard. That's scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in East Meadow, New York.

Then on Sunday, Liberty State Park will host a Fleet Week festival with Navy and Marine helicopters and performances by the Navy Band Northeast, Marine Corps Band and Coast Guard Silent Drill Team. That's set for 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Jersey City.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also holding two search and rescue demos at 12 p.m. Saturday off the Staten Island Homeport Pier and then at 2 p.m. Sunday off Pier 86.

Memorial Day Parades around NYC area

Participants in the 105th Staten Island Memorial Day parade make their way down Forest Avenue on May 27, 2024 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The Fleet Week organizers also shared a list of the following Memorial Day celebrations in the city and the northern suburbs:

Maspeth Memorial Day Parade from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along 69th Street in Maspeth, Queens

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along 69th Street in Maspeth, Queens Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Metropolitan Avenue from the American Legion Post to Colonel Remsen Cemetery in Forest Hills, Queens

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Metropolitan Avenue from the American Legion Post to Colonel Remsen Cemetery in Forest Hills, Queens College Point Memorial Day Parade at 12 p.m. Sunday along 14th Road in College Point, Queens

at 12 p.m. Sunday along 14th Road in College Point, Queens Village of Hastings on the Hudson Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at 12 p.m. Sunday on Warburton Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York

at 12 p.m. Sunday on Warburton Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York Town of Pelham Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. Monday along Fifth Avenue in Pelham, New York

at 9 a.m. Monday along Fifth Avenue in Pelham, New York Crestwood Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Monday on Vermont Terrace in Yonkers, New York

at 9:15 a.m. Monday on Vermont Terrace in Yonkers, New York Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance at 10 a.m. Monday at the Soldiers' and Sailors Monument on Riverside Drive in Manhattan

at 10 a.m. Monday at the Soldiers' and Sailors Monument on Riverside Drive in Manhattan Village of Irvington Memorial Day Parade and wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Main Street Irvington Veterans Memorial in Irvington, New York

at 10 a.m. Monday at the Main Street Irvington Veterans Memorial in Irvington, New York Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. Monday at Myrtle and Cypress avenues in Glendale, Queens

at 11 a.m. Monday at Myrtle and Cypress avenues in Glendale, Queens United Military Veterans of Kings County Memorial Day Parade from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn Staten Island Memorial Day Parade and ceremony from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Marine Corps League Det. 246 and various locations around the borough

from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Marine Corps League Det. 246 and various locations around the borough Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Monday along City Island Avenue in the Bronx.

CLICK HERE for the complete Fleet Week 2025 schedule and other information.