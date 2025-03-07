Mayor Eric Adams replaces 3 of 4 deputies who resigned amid DOJ controversy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has replaced three of his four deputies who resigned after the Justice Department ordered prosecutors to drop his criminal case.

Adams on Friday announced the hirings of Adolfo Carrion Jr. as deputy mayor of housing, economic development and workforce; Suzanne Miles-Gustave as deputy mayor of health and human services; Jeffrey Roth as deputy mayor of operations; and Kaz Daughtry as deputy mayor for public safety.

Four members of the Adams administration resigned in February, citing "extraordinary events" within City Hall and wanting to "stay faithful" to their oaths. They were First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi and Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Chauncey Parker.

Adams did not appoint a successor to Torres-Springer on Friday and there has been no indication, so far, of a new first deputy mayor.

An administration in flux

Adams introduced his new deputies as a judge weighs the DOJ's request to drop the mayor's corruption charges, which he pleaded not guilty to.

"I hope you will join me in welcoming our newest team members," Adams said in a video message. "Today, I'm excited to announce new appointments to my senior leadership team to help continue these record achievements. I'm confident that we will continue to achieve even greater heights."

Prior to their appointments, Carrion Jr. was the city's housing commissioner, Miles-Gustave formerly headed the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Roth formerly served in the city's Department of Veterans' Services, and Daughtry was an NYPD deputy commissioner.

The new deputies enter an Adams administration in flux during a difficult election year. A new Quinnpiac University Poll showed the mayor's approval rating at 20%. At least a dozen candidates, including former governor Andrew Cuomo and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, are running against him.

