Criminal case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams should be dismissed, outside counsel tells judge Local News NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case should be dismissed with prejudice, outside attorney tells judge newyork By Renee Anderson, Alice Gainer Updated on: March 7, 2025 / 5:16 PM EST / CBS New York New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case should be dropped with prejudice to prevent the appearance that Adams remains under political pressure due to the specter of a possible future indictment, an outside attorney appointed by the court told the judge in the case Friday. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer and Marcia Kramer report.