Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 marches through NYC tomorrow. How and when to watch in person.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off in New York City on Thursday morning, as the iconic balloons, floats and performers march through Manhattan.

This is the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a holiday tradition dating back to 1924.

Here's everything to know about when it starts, where to watch and what's new on the lineup.

What time is the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27 -- the fourth Thursday in November. It's expected to last 3.5 hours, wrapping up around noon.

Steady rain fell over last year's parade, which was briefly disrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators for a second year in a row. This year's forecast looks dry, but it will be cold and windy.

The giant balloon characters will start coming to life during Wednesday night's inflation celebration outside the American Museum of Natural History.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC

For many families across the country, Thanksgiving begins with turning on the parade. While many watch from the comfort of their homes, others flock to Manhattan to see all the action in person.

Spectators can start lining up as early as 6 a.m. between West 75th and 63rd streets along Central Park West.

Once the parade heads south onto Sixth Avenue, the best viewing spots will be from West 59th to 38th streets.

Map shows the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route

The parade kicks off at West 77th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side. It turns onto 59th Street at the bottom of the park, and then over to Sixth Avenue.

The route stretches about 2.5 miles south to reach Macy's flagship store at Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Along the way, the parade marches by Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center, then by the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

Balloons in the NYC Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's lineup features 34 balloons, including a new KPop Demon Hunters character and 28 floats, including the first ever appearance from LABUBU.

They will join 33 clown crews, 28 performers, 11 marching bands, nine performance groups, four "balloonicles" and 14 other specialty units.

This year's full list of celebrity performers includes: Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Christopher Jackson, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Cynthia Erivo, Darlene Love, Debbie Gibson, Drew Baldridge, EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami (the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS), Foreigner, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Kool & the Gang, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Spencer Smith, Lil Jon, Luísa Sonza, Matteo Bocelli, Meg Donnelly, Mickey Guyton, Mr. Fantasy, Roman Mejia, Russell Dickerson, Shaggy, Taylor Momsen, Teyana Taylor and Tiler Peck.

Then, of course, the parade wraps up with a visit from a certain Mr. Claus.

Taking mass transit to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The MTA encourages spectators to ride the subway, using the 1/2/3 station at 72nd Street, the 1 station at 79th Street or the A/B/C/D station at Columbus Circle. The agency says the 1 train and 42nd Street shuttle are running additional service, while A/C/D trains are bypassing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History station.

Citywide, all subways and buses are operating on a Sunday schedule.

Meanwhile, the Long Island Rail Road is running on a weekday schedule, with extra trains on the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches. Metro-North Railroad is on a special schedule with extra trains on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines, while the Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines are on a weekend schedule.

The MTA says other service changes will be in effect for Black Friday and the holiday weekend.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

Whether you're traveling to the parade or just getting around Manhattan, drivers should prepare for extensive road closures.

The NYPD says the following streets will be closed Thursday:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 86th Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

86th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street



Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):