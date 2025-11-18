Watch CBS News
Macy's debuting 7 new floats in 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is just over a week away. Organizers are set to debut seven new floats joining this year's lineup Tuesday, including the very first Labubu float

The other new floats include: 

  • The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line
  • Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group
  • Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt
  • Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix
  • The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator by Serta
  • The Littlest Float from Goldfish

Organizers previously announced the Friendsgiving in POP CITY float will feature beloved characters, including LABUBU and MOKOKO as 16-foot tall fuzzy inflatables, a first of their kind. 

vlcsnap-2025-11-18-07h26m47s527.png
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to debut seven new floats joining this year's lineup, including the very first Labubu float.

"Our goal at POP MART is to light up passion and bring joy, and Macy's Parade has been doing that for nearly a century," Larry Lu, President of POP MART, The Americas, said last month. "Bringing our characters to life at such a storied event represents a significant milestone for us as we kick off our 15th anniversary. It is an honor to represent our team, artist partners, and the global POP MART community during one of the great traditions of the holiday season."  

This year will be the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to march through Manhattan. The new floats will join longtime favorites, like the Sesame Street and Peanuts characters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Tom Turkey.

The holiday tradition kicks off with the balloon inflation celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 26 along Central Park West, followed by the parade Thursday morning down Sixth Avenue. 

