NYC area expecting rain for the evening rush. Here's the latest timing for your holiday plans.

New York City and the surrounding area have some rain in the weather forecast as we head into Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend.

We're tracking rain tonight, mild conditions Wednesday and then things turn cold and windy into Thursday, when all eyes will be on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It's a First Alert Weather Day today thanks to moderate to heavy rain that's moving in later on. If you have plans this evening, keep an umbrella handy.

Let's break it down.

Timing out today's rain

CBS News New York

Tuesday morning: The commute looks good — mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions. Temperatures hover in the 40s across the city, with 30s across our suburbs. So, you'll want a jacket, but no rain gear just yet.

Lunchtime: Still dry. We'll see temperatures climb into the low 50s, making it a decent midday break outdoors, if you can sneak one in.

CBS News New York

Evening commute: Light to moderate rain arrives, and highs reach the mid-50s. Roads will be slick, so give yourself extra time.

Tonight: Expect moderate to heavy rain through the evening, tapering to showers overnight. It stays mild with lows in the 50s.

What about the rest of the holiday week?

CBS News New York

Wednesday: Showers linger, but it's mild again with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Bundle up! The morning will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. We'll have to keep an eye on those parade winds, as we're anticipating gusts up to about 30 mph. The afternoon stays blustery with highs in the low to mid-40s, but it'll feel like the 30s.

CBS News New York

Friday: Another cold, windy day. Highs in the low 40s, but it will feel like the 30s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.