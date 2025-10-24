Labubu to debut new float in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Labubu and the POP MART characters are getting a brand new float in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Organizers say the MONSTERS will take over the streets of Manhattan as they visit North America for the first time and join the iconic holiday tradition.

The Friendsgiving in POP CITY float will feature beloved characters, including LABUBU, MOKOKO, SKULLPANDA, Peach Riot, Dimoo, MOLLY and Duckoo, POP MART said in a press release Friday.

Labubu toys are seen at the store in Krakow, Poland on October 12, 2025. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Organizers say LABUBU and MOKOKO will be 16-foot tall fuzzy inflatables, a first of their kind.

"Our goal at POP MART is to light up passion and bring joy, and Macy's Parade has been doing that for nearly a century," said Larry Lu, President of POP MART, The Americas. "Bringing our characters to life at such a storied event represents a significant milestone for us as we kick off our 15th anniversary. It is an honor to represent our team, artist partners, and the global POP MART community during one of the great traditions of the holiday season."

The Labubu craze has been sweeping the globe, and the collectible plush charms are now sold in more than 30 countries.

A wall of Labubu dolls on display at Pop Mart International Group Ltd.'s "Monsters by Monsters, Now and Then" show in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Qilai Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images

POP MART will also have a special holiday popup at Macy's flagship location in Herald Square next month, along with a SKULLPANDA popup that opened last weekend at 1 Penn Plaza.

"For more than a century, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been home to the world's most recognizable and beloved characters – icons that spark wonder and connection for fans everywhere," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "This year the Parade gets an extra splash of personality as the colorful characters of POP MART join the celebration. Bursting with creativity and charm and a dash of mischief, this delightful cast of friends and monsters have inspired smiles and joy for 15 years and we couldn't be more excited to officially welcome their bright, joyful world into the Macy's Parade family."

Labubu and POP MART joining other fan favorite floats

This year will be the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The holiday tradition kicks off with the balloon inflation celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 26 along Central Park West, followed by the parade Thursday morning down Sixth Avenue.

POP MART won't be the only new addition on this year's lineup. Macy's is adding five new character balloons, including Buzz Lightyear and SHREK's Onion Carriage, along with two other floats.

The new floats will join longtime holiday favorites, like the Sesame Street and Peanuts characters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Tom Turkey.