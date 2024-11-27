Fan favorite floats returning to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Get a first look at this year's new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

NEW YORK -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls back into New York City tomorrow, with everyone's favorite balloons and floats.

This year's parade will feature 33 floats, 28 clown crews, 24 performers, 22 balloons, 11 marching bands and 11 performance groups.

Here's a look at the fan favorite floats making their return to Manhattan's Upper West Side.

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Sesame Street muppets pass by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City, United States. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Sesame Street's float is making its 48th appearance in the parade, with the show's classic muppet characters.

In years past, Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster road atop the float waving to fans.

Ronald McDonald's big red shoe car

Ronald McDonald and Grimace in the Big Red Shoe Car Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While the Ronald McDonald balloon flies overhead, a life-size Ronald will ride the route in a Big Red Shoe Car, joined by Grimace and Hamburglar.

According to Macy's, the float is equal to a men's size 266 shoe.

Camp Snoopy

Astronaut Captain Kathryn Hire on Snoopy's dog house float from Peanuts Worldwide and the Astronaut Snoopy balloon at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday November 28, 2019 Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Beagle Scout Snoopy will fly over the Camp Snoopy float, where his sidekick Woodstock sits perched on a tent.

This is the sixth version of the Peanuts float, with the first dating back to 1967.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float is inspired by the new series "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on Parmount+.

Parade organizers say the float has 11 hinges to help it collapse and travel through the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey.

Jennie-O's Big Turkey Spectacular

A view of the Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2020 in New York City. NOAM GALAI / Getty Images

Jennie O's turkey brand is back in the parade for its fifth consecutive year.

T-Pain is set to perform on the Big Turkey Spectacular float, which has two-story-tall feathers that span a football field from end zone to end zone.

Odes to NYC

Parade participants take apart a Statue of Liberty float after the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2008 in New York City. Yana Paskova / Getty Images

Macy's "Gift of Freedom" Statue of Liberty float features a torch the same size as the real statue's torch.

"An iconic symbol of hope & freedom, the Macy's Parade Gift of Freedom stands tall as an ode to our vibrant city. Radiating warmth & light, it captures the spirit of New York, celebrating the dreams & aspirations that have drawn countless souls to our shores," the company says.

Macy's also has a Winter Wonderland in Central Park float, depicting a snowy scene and the iconic ice skating rink.

Tom Turkey

The Tom Turkey float is seen at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Tom Turkey is the longest running float in the parade's history.

Macy's says it's also the only self-propelled float, and will be accompanied by cheerleaders and dancing showgirls.

Santa's Sleigh

Float with Santa Claus concludes 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along streets of New York. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Saving the best for last, arguably the most popular float is Santa's Sleigh. It's also the largest at 60 feet long, 22 feet wide and 3.5 stories tall.

When the sleigh arrives in front of Macy's flagship store in Herald Square, the holiday season is officially here.

New for 2024

Macy's is unveiling seven new floats this year, along with six new balloons.

Candy Cosmos

Dora's Fantastical Rainforest

Magic Meets the Seas

Pasta Knight

SpongeBob SquarePants Garage

Wednesday's Feast

Wonderous World of Wildlife

The characters start coming to life Wednesday at the balloon inflation celebration outside the American Museum of Natural History. Watch our Thanksgiving Eve Celebration special live at 5:30 p.m.