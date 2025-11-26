How to watch the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation celebration in NYC

The iconic balloons for the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are coming to life in New York City.

The annual balloon inflation celebration is being held Wednesday on Manhattan's Upper West Side, ahead of the parade on Thursday.

This year will be the 99th annual marching of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring a new KPop Demon Hunters balloon and LABUBU float, among others.

Where to watch the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving balloon inflation

The Macy's balloon is seen being inflated during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation at Central Park on November 23, 2022 in New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

The celebration is free and open to spectators, and organizers say the loop takes about 45 minutes to complete. The line opens at 12 p.m., and the viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The inflation zone is located outside the American Museum of Natural History, between West 77th and 81st streets along Central Park West.

Visitors will enter through a security checkpoint at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue, then exit between West 82nd and 86th streets.

CLICK HERE for the full inflation zone map.

Macy's Thanksgiving balloon inflation road closures

Drivers should prepare for extensive road closures around Thursday's parade, but some take effect even earlier for the inflation.

Organizers say 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicles starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Spectators are encouraged to take mass transit, and the closest subway station is located on the B and C lines at 72nd Street and Central Park West.

New balloons joining the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Balloons are seen being prepared during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Eugene Gologursky

Thursday's parade will feature 34 larger-than-life balloons, including five new characters on this year's lineup:

Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story

Derpy Tiger from KPop Demon Hunters

Mario from Nintendo

PAC-MAN from Bandai Namco

Shrek's Onion Carriage

They will join longtime favorites, like Spider-Man and Beagle Scout Snoopy, as the parade marches from Central Park to Macy's flagship store at Herald Square.

Also debuting this year, the parade has seven new floats, including "The Littlest Float" by Goldfish.

The parade will also feature 28 performers, including "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, as well as 11 marching bands, four "balloonicles," 33 clown crews, nine performance groups and 14 specialty units.

It takes months, even years, to prepare the balloons and floats at Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey before they are folded up to travel through the Lincoln Tunnel into Manhattan.

Macy's Thanksgiving balloon inflation forecast tonight

The worst of this week's weather should be behind us after heavy rain rolled through the area Tuesday night. Spot showers may linger this morning, but skies are expected to clear by the afternoon.

Thursday looks even colder for the parade, and we'll have to watch the winds to make sure the balloons can fly. Right now, it seems likely they will, even if they're held lower to the ground.

In 1971, strong winds grounded all of the balloons for the only time in the parade's history.