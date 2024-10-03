Funeral today for Babylon teen Bella Trezza

Outpouring of support from LI community for West Babylon crash victims

BABYLON, N.Y. -- Memorial services are being held this week for Babylon teen Bella Trezza, following last month's deadly crash on Long Island.

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel of a car with four other teens when they were struck by another vehicle on Sept. 21 in West Babylon. Riley Goot, 18, was killed in the crash, and Trezza died a few days later at the hospital.

The other driver, 33-year-old Michael Desmond, was also killed. Police said he ran a red light before crashing into the teens.

Trezza's 18-year-old brother, Austin, was injured in the crash, along with 18-year-old Jack Murphy and 16-year-old Anthony Pagliuca.

Funeral arrangements for Bella Trezza

Trezza's visitation was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home on West Main St. in Babylon.

Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Our Lady of Grace Church in West Babylon, followed by a burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

In addition to her brother Austin, she leaves behind her grandparents, parents and two other siblings, James Smith and Alexa-Rae Trezza.

Last week, it was announced Trezza's family had donated her organs and helped save the lives of three people from New York City, Massachusetts and Maryland.

Babylon community mourns crash victims

Members of their community have been mourning the loss of Goot and Trezza, while praying for the other teens' recovery.

The organization Long Island Pizza Strong announced plans for a fundraiser later this month, similar to ones held for the victims of the Farmingdale school bus crash and the family of fallen NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller.

The group says $5 from every pizza sold on Oct. 23 will go toward helping the victims' families. So far, more than 100 pizzerias have signed up to participate.